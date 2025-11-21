Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 42,682 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,682 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 584.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,218,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,405,000 after buying an additional 7,872,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,113,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7,444.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 57.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,764,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,307 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,440.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

