NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

