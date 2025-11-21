Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,143,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,572,000 after acquiring an additional 364,319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 226,602 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in CRH by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,154,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 170,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $108.38 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

