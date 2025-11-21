T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,921 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $16,767,187.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 635,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,454,306,128.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,789,021 shares of company stock valued at $422,253,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $210.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.41 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

