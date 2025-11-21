Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in California Resources Corporation $CRC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in California Resources by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 58.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.58 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 10.60%.California Resources’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on California Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of California Resources from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

