Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 19,612 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. $TNK

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 217.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 77.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 399.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNK. Zacks Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of TNK stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of -0.11.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $115.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Articles

