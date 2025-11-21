Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY Stake Lessened by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,790,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,909,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,630,000 after buying an additional 266,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,071,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 30.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,148,000 after acquiring an additional 232,197 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Ryanair Stock Down 1.8%

RYAAY stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $67.18.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.14. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%.The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

