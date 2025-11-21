Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 499,328 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Seven Six Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC now owns 92,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,894,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,869,000 after acquiring an additional 163,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of REV Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $48.86 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

