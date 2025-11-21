Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 225.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,803,000 after purchasing an additional 727,714 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,662,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 218,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,108,000 after acquiring an additional 837,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,745 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $178.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.18 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

