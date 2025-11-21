Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI opened at $171.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.10. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.99 and a twelve month high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.43.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $98,110.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040 over the last ninety days. 22.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

