13,880 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 18.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 56.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 6.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.