13,880 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 18.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 56.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Arcosa Price Performance
Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.
Arcosa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 6.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.
Arcosa Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
