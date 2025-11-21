Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,193.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in MongoDB by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This trade represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,237 shares in the company, valued at $61,233,275.73. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 124,492 shares of company stock valued at $39,833,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $375.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.39.
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
