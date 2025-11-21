Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,080 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,797.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 180.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 54.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 92,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Wall Street Zen lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of EEFT opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.