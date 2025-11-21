Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 159.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,347,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,440 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,075,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,294 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,546,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,412,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 601.8% in the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 450,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after buying an additional 386,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Moreno acquired 4,354 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.89 per share, with a total value of $670,037.06. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $670,037.06. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 4.5%

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.67. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $194.36.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The company had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

