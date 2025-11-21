Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $43,906,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,255,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after buying an additional 444,153 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4,456.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after buying an additional 341,261 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,987,000. Finally, M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,646,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.22 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

