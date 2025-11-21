Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 7,200 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 15.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 805,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,033,000 after buying an additional 408,178 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in GoDaddy by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 381,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,659,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $145,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 251,949 shares in the company, valued at $36,711,488.79. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $110,497.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,070.41. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,825,527 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.94 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Citigroup dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.14.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

