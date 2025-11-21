Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes $587,000 Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

CRWV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $69.21 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. The trade was a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,595,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,282,555,133.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

