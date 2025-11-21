Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3,246.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $16,297,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 151.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $883.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,017.49. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $845.56 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

