Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.3333.

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Hexcel and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Hexcel had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $568,162.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,528.88. The trade was a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lyndon John Smith sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $151,662.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,266.52. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,349. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 122.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,849,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,682 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,233,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,759,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,697,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,694,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

