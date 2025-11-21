Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Trims Stake in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,544 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 13,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $240,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 578,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 108,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:MTG opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. MGIC Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In related news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,318.80. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 159,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,715.52. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 219,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Read Our Latest Report on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.