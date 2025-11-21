Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys 795 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $192,231,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $122,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,922,000 after purchasing an additional 913,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,848,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,124,000 after buying an additional 366,134 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,377,000 after buying an additional 311,494 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $615,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,473.31. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $7,102,593.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,632. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.17 and a beta of 1.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 650.94%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.