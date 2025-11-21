Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $49,186,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 122.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,308,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $30,914,000. DJE Kapital AG increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 19.7% during the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 4,511,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,260,000 after purchasing an additional 742,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 169.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 585,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.3993 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 130.0%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $32.00 price target on Gold Fields in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

