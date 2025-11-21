8,500 Shares in Synchrony Financial $SYF Bought by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $72.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $894,605.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,219.42. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $221,245.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,425.92. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,892. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

