Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 394,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 252,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 137.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International
In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 50,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $1,962,546.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,278.02. This trade represents a 65.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 97,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $3,781,653.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,961.02. This trade represents a 46.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,513 shares of company stock worth $23,607,641. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $41.49 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
