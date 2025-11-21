Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $715,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

