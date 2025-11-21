Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4,423.1% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $54,302,728.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 975,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,218,637.14. The trade was a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.72.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $50.77 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.56.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

