Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) Trading Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Global Engine Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.3982 and last traded at $0.3982. Approximately 69,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,871,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4203.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Engine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global Engine Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Engine Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Engine Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:GLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.10% of Global Engine Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services.

