Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $469,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 215.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $178.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.62.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup upgraded EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.81.

Insider Activity

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,943.20. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total transaction of $107,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,668.80. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,611 shares of company stock worth $789,132. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

