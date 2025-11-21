Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 53,728 Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 53,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $508,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $3,587,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cinemark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter.

CNK opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $857.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.47 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cinemark from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

