Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 4,800 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,162,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,381,000 after buying an additional 94,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,410,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,123 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.96. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $87.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

