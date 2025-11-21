Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 15,737 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 453.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,909,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 23.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,160,000 after buying an additional 105,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,715,000 after buying an additional 227,899 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total value of $2,974,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,358,621.50. This trade represents a 19.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.65.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $279.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,036.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.66.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

