Eagle Health Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Eagle Health Investments LP lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 83,100 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 5.9% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.07% of DexCom worth $23,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,322,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,218,063,000 after acquiring an additional 866,506 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,517,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,005,367,000 after purchasing an additional 994,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $936,100,000 after purchasing an additional 358,617 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $691,336,000 after buying an additional 1,868,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $554,893,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.04 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 331,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,256,602.88. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,999 shares of company stock worth $619,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $93.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on DexCom in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.62.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

