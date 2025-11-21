Entropy Technologies LP Invests $7.25 Million in Phillips 66 $PSX

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 60,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 307.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Phillips 66
In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,398. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,955,291. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of PSX opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $143.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.74.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
