Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $738,000 Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,708,000 after purchasing an additional 273,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,728,000 after buying an additional 138,034 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 748,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,006,000 after buying an additional 19,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,549,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $266.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.59 and a one year high of $287.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.65, for a total value of $1,948,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,621.90. This represents a 23.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

