Entropy Technologies LP Invests $6.28 Million in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,845,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $276.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total transaction of $103,687.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,467.83. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.3%

SNOW opened at $244.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.23. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

