Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Celestica were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,514,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 362.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,473 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,733,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Celestica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $96,936,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Stock Down 9.9%

CLS stock opened at $281.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.07. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $363.40. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $357.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

