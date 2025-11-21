DNB Asset Management AS Has $309.84 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842,066 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 734,397 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises approximately 1.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned 1.39% of Western Digital worth $309,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $64,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,450.20. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares in the company, valued at $97,265,422.23. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $178.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.