AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,198 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $58,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Williams Trading set a $33.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

