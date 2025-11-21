Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 16,546 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Western Digital by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,046,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,966,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,859,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,333,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 48.1% in the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Western Digital from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.16.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares in the company, valued at $97,265,422.23. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $28,557.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,682.50. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,905. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $140.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $178.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.