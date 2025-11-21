DNB Asset Management AS Has $181.42 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,921 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.16% of Chubb worth $181,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,745,000 after buying an additional 278,697 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,826,000 after buying an additional 231,404 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,903 shares of company stock worth $13,245,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $296.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

