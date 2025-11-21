DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.46% of MasTec worth $62,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in MasTec by 228.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $192.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.72 and a 200-day moving average of $181.53.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $571,170.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,388.03. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $2,004,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,930,869.56. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price target on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.44.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

