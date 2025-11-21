Entropy Technologies LP Invests $3.63 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $2,517,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,225.12. This represents a 34.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,324. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

