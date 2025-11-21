DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $77,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE IBM opened at $290.62 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $271.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.67 and a 200 day moving average of $272.75.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

