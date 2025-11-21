Todd Kahn Sells 29,000 Shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Kahn sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,982,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,062.88. This represents a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TPR opened at $102.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,902,930 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,274,536,000 after acquiring an additional 606,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 19.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,044,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,858 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $482,125,000 after purchasing an additional 158,782 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,824 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after buying an additional 589,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,849,371 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $549,046,000 after buying an additional 846,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

