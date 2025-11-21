Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,701,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,904 shares in the company, valued at $672,314.24. This trade represents a 71.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $386,778.63. This represents a 78.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,009,288. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

