Chubb (NYSE:CB) Insider Sells $4,854,368.75 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) insider John Lupica sold 16,375 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8%

CB stock opened at $296.31 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.75 and its 200 day moving average is $281.26. The firm has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.05.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

