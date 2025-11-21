39,074 Shares in Ameren Corporation $AEE Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 209,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 27.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $103.45 on Friday. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $113.00 target price on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

