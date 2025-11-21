DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,428 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $44,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

GE Vernova Stock Down 6.1%

NYSE GEV opened at $558.94 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $596.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.26. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

