Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 1.5% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Kroger worth $212,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Kroger by 6,840.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

