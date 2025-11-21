DNB Asset Management AS Sells 100,202 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 978,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,202 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.62% of Darling Ingredients worth $37,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 609.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 45.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 43.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $42.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

